Pakistan Ranks Lowest In Terms Of Child Education Despite Hike In School Budgets

Despite the increase in education budgets of up to 2.8%, Pakistan still has the world's second-highest number of out-of-school children (OOSC) due to inequities in gender, socioeconomic status, geography, and access to quality education. According to reports, Pakistan has the world's second-highest population of OOSC, with around 22.8 million between the ages of five and sixteen. About 10.7 million boys and 8.6 million girls are enrolled; at the lower secondary level, the numbers drop to 3.6 and 2.8 million, respectively.

Pak remains worst in child education

Five million children between the ages of five and nine are not enrolled in school and the number of OOSCs doubles after primary school. Even though education funds have increased, accounting for 2.8 per cent of total GDP, the country still falls short of the 4% target.

Based on the aforementioned variables, the majority of OOSC, including 78% of girls, are found in Balochistan. In Sindh, OOSC accounts for 52% of the poorest, with girls accounting for 58%. Geographically, this is significant because providing educational services in mountainous locations is difficult. Furthermore, areas afflicted by natural disasters and migration influxes have a higher dropout rate.

Increased education budget didn't make a change

Between 2008 and 2010, the war in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa displaced about 3.35 million people, 60 per cent of whom were children. The majority of IDPs (internally displaced persons) remained in host communities since local schools were unable to cope with the influx of children. In Pakistan, floods affected 16,400 schools in 2010, and the Hazara division's earthquake in 2005 destroyed 3,669 educational institutions. According to local media, "these statistics show how geographical factors, bad transportation, natural calamities, and poor communication facilities are key causes of primary school dropout and limit access to education."

Socio-cultural demand-side constraints can also be blamed for Pakistan's education system's problems. According to local media, Pakistan lacks appropriate funding, policy implementation, skilled faculty, and a favourable teaching environment at the system level. Marginalized groups, particularly girls, bear the brunt of this. Boys exceed girls in terms of gender (and hence the economic journey). Furthermore, as a result of the pandemic, global statistics have deteriorated. In Pakistan, around 26.1 million students skipped out of school when the lockdown began in March 2020. Schools were allowed to resume in September, but over 13 million youngsters, 60 per cent of whom are girls, remained unenrolled.

