Pakistan: 'Rat' Imran Khan Dared By Bhutto To Prove Majority As No-confidence Motion Looms

Attacking Prime Minister Imran Khan amid political chaos in Pakistan, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will not accept any kind of rigging in the upcoming no-confidence vote. He said that PPP wants the constitution process of the no-trust vote to be completed soon. He challenged Imran Khan to show his strength of 173 lawmakers in the National Assembly

Bhutto dares 'rat' Imran Khan

Calling no-confidence motion a test for democracy, neutrality and Pakistan, he stressed that PM Imran Khan will be ousted.

"He must demonstrate his strength through a power show of 173-lawmakers in the National Assembly. He calls us rats and is himself running away. You are a rat, Imran Khan," the PPP leader was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Bilawal Bhutto also accused the Pakistani premier of using the language of a defeated man. "You call Fazlur Rehman diesel but you have forgotten the price of diesel which has skyrocketed. You called Shehbaz boot polisher but you are not left with any more boots. You talk about Madinah from the same mouth your hurl abuses from."

Imran Khan asserts on playing 'trump card' before no-confidence vote

Imran Khan on Wednesday eluded confidence on clearing the no-trust vote. He said that he will use his trump card on the day of the no-confidence vote or a day before that.

"The opposition has played its cards and their politics is coming to an end. I will play my trump card on election day or the night before," Khan said adding that he will come stronger than before. "The no-confidence motion will be unsuccessful."

On March 8, 100 lawmakers from PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat. alleged that Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was responsible for inflation and economic crisis. The NA session has been called on Friday, March 25.

To remove Khan, the opposition needs 172 votes in the 342-member House. The PTI government has 155 lawmakers and the support of 23 members. However, nearly two dozen dissident PTI NMAs have threatened to vote against the Khan government.