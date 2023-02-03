Pakistan Receives 340 Suggestions From UN Member States To Improve Human Rights Situation

In view of the human rights situation in Pakistan, UN member states have given 340 recommendations to Isalambad in its fourth periodic report. The government has been asked to examine these recommendations and report back to the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in its next meeting.

"All conclusions and/or recommendations contained in the present report reflect the position of the submitting state(s) and/or the state under review." They should not be construed as endorsed by the Working Group as a whole," according to a draft report prepared on Wednesday by the Working Group on Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the Geneva-based Human Rights Council. Pakistan’s response to the recommendations will be included in the outcome report adopted by the HRC at its 53rd session, it added.

Countries like Argentina, Gambia, and Nepal were selected by HRC for the group of rapporteurs (troika) to facilitate the review of Pakistan. A list of questions prepared in advance by Angola, Belgium, Germany, Liechtenstein, Panama, Portugal—on behalf of the Group of Friends—on national mechanisms for implementation, reporting, and follow-up—Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, and the United States—was transmitted to Pakistan through the troika.

At least 122 delegations took part in the interactive dialogue. Canda suggested building a strong policy and delivery mechanism to ensure the registration of women voters and protect women voters from violence and disenfranchisement as they cast their ballots. While several countries called for the ratification of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance and its incorporation into domestic law,

Luxembourg proposed the placement of a moratorium on the death penalty and ratification of the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, aimed at the abolition of the death penalty, reported ANI, citing the report. Citing Pakistan's strict blasphemy laws, Poland demanded the country to respect and allow freedom to all religions or beliefs in accordance with the international human rights law, and asked for abandonment of discrimination against members belonging to religious minorities; halting abductions, forced marriages, and forced conversions of women and girls from religious minorities.

Meanwhile, the United States called for amending the country's blasphemy laws and ending other discriminatory laws used against members of the Ahmadi and other religious minority communities. While Australia suggested Pakistan uphold freedom of expression and make efforts towards the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act to avoid unnecessary restrictions on journalists and protect their safety and welfare.

