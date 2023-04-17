Pakistan Records 358 Deaths In Three Months Due To Terrorism, Highest In Decades: Report

As Pakistan grapples with violence and economic turmoil, a new study has revealed that nearly 854 civilians lost lives to "terrorism" or during anti-militancy operations just in the first three months of this year. Center for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan stated that the cash strapped country has witnessed nearly 219 terrorist attacks and 358 deaths and 496 injuries in 2023. Most deaths were linked to the anti-terrorist operations between January and March 2023. Civilian casualties reported in the first three months of the 2023 equals half of deaths that Islamabad recorded in the year 2022.

Pakistan based Dawn reported that the maximum number of deaths relating to violence emerged in the region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was followed by Balochistan where 64 civilians lost lives. Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad trailed closely behind in the violence and terrorism related demises. The report went on to add that Pakistan's army has also faced increasing number of deaths in 2023, which was the highest in a decade.

The first quarter of 2023 records 854 casualties which account for almost half of the casualties witnessed during the entire preceding year, @CRSSpak's Q1 2023 Security Report.

Our Annual Security Report 2022 had predicted Pakistan's likeliness to endure more violence this year. pic.twitter.com/EUQS174DOj — The Center for Research and Security Studies (@CRSSpak) April 10, 2023

Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ramped up attacks in Pakistan

Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an alliance of militant networks which was formed in 2007 to counter the Pakistani military, conducted nearly 22 attacks. This led to 107 fatalities among Pakistan's soldiers. In 2022, Pakistan recorded deadliest December in country's history. Also known as the Pakistani Taliban, the TTP has ramped up the attacks inside Pakistan, targetting mostly the military personnel, that often leads to civilian casualties. Pakistani Taliban terrorist group is led by Hibatullah Akhundzada who is believed to be commanding the faction from inside his hideout in the southern city of Kandahar.

In January 2022, Pakistan recorded close to 111 military deaths, the second-highest in a single month. This was followed by the fatalities in July 2014 of 118 personnel. A deadly bomb blast, on January 30, claimed lives of nearly 84 officers in the northwestern city of Peshawar as they were stationed in the fortified police headquarters. The attack was plotted by the group affiliated with the outlawed TTP militia. “Most concerningly, the fatalities of security and government officials almost doubled, from 88 in the first quarter of last year to 167 in the first quarter this year,” Center for Research and Security Studies' report further noted.