Pakistan Regulatory Body Warns TV Channels Over Airing Content Against Army And Judiciary

A Pakistani regulatory authority has pulled up TV channels and issued directives asking them to refrain from telecasting content against state institutions, including the Army and Judiciary. In a press statement, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has warned all satellite TV channels to refrain from airing content on talk shows, news bulletins and live coverage of public gatherings.

"PEMRA while issuing a directive warned all satellite TV channels to refrain from telecasting content against state institutions i.e. Judiciary and Armed Forces while airing their talk shows, news bulletins and live coverage of public gatherings," the PEMRA said in a press statement.

In addition, the regulatory body has also stated that the licensees have been sensitised to the fact that ridiculing state institutions, especially the judiciary and armed forces is against the laws and various other judgements of the Supreme Courts. Previously too, PEMRA has urged the licensees to refrain from airing "slanderous campaigns or content"against any of the country's institutions which according to it is deemed as "propaganda".

Moreover, PEMRA has warned that TV channels risk facing hefty fines in case of any intentional or unintentional violations. This comes after the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) May 15 urged the government to revoke the 'black laws' gagging media freedom in the country. The PFUJ also urged the government to ensure the complete freedom of the PEMRA. It added that the Pakistani government should initiate a meaningful dialogue with the media stakeholders.

These demands were adopted at the concluding session of its three-day meeting, as per local media reports. The issues that were categorically raised included government-media relationships, violence against the journalists and deteriorating working conditions in the media due to the non-implementation of labour laws and the 8th Wage Award.

