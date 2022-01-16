Amid tensions with the Taliban, Pakistan on Saturday reiterated its pledge to fence the Durand Line, Afghanistan media reported citing a Pakistani official. Notably, Pakistan and Afghanistan have always been at odds over the almost 2,600-kilometre Durand Line, which has been a source of tension and turmoil between them, particularly since Islamabad began erecting fences along the line.

Now, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said, “The fencing extends to around 2,600 km. Only 21 km fencing remains. The rest of the fencing will be done in a way that satisfies the Islamic Emirate. They (Kabul Authorities) are our brothers.”

The Taliban, on the other hand, has stated that it is willing to resolve the issue in negotiations. Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman for the Talibani government in Afghanistan said that the militant group wants all issues to be resolved through negotiations, especially the issues of Durand Line. The Taliban had opposed Pakistan’s fence claiming that it was erected inside Afghan territory.

Earlier at a conference, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told a Pashto channel: "The new Afghan government will announce its position on this issue. The fencing has separated people and divided families. We want to create a secure and peaceful environment on the border so there is no need to create barriers."

Tensions over Durand Line

Currently, it remains unclear if the militant group had a formal agreement with Islamabad on Durand Line fencing as videos that circulated earlier showed Taliban fighters uprooting a portion of the fence along the border, registering their strong objection. The militant group has stated that Pakistan has no authority to fence the Durand Line since it causes division among the people of one nation. The Taliban has said that it will continue to prevent Islamabad from doing that, as per the Kabul News.

Meanwhile, it should be noted here that fights have routinely broken out on the border and Pakistan has mulled over its national security and has unilaterally made several attempts to install the fence. Back in December, a sniper, belonging to the Taliban, shot dead two Pakistani soldiers in the area where the border fence was being installed by Islamabad.

Several such heavy clashes have broken out since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul. Military shells and artillery have been reported hitting the villagers, which Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has condemned.

(Image: ANI/AP)