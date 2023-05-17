Pakistan: Relief For Imran Khan As Islamabad HC Extends Order Against Arrest Till May 31

Days after the Pakistan Supreme Court declared Imran Khan's arrest illegal, former Prime Minister Imran Khan received blanket relief on Wednesday, May 17. Pakistan's IHC has extended its orders against his arrest in further cases till May 31, reported Geo News. The development in the Imran Khan case came during the hearing of PTI’s plea seeking details of all cases filed against Khan, who has been booked in over 100 cases.

IHC rules in favour of PTI and its leaders

The PTI shared the video on Twitter, in which Babar Awan Advocate was seen talking to the media in Islamabad High Court. In the video, he shared that the Islamabad High Court has ordered the release of PTI leaders Maleeka Bokhari and Ali Muhammad Khan, declaring their arrest “unlawful”.

بابر اعوان ایڈوکیٹ کی اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ میں میڈیا سے گفتگو ۔ #پولیس_گردی_بند_کرو

Meanwhile, the federal government has been represented by the additional attorney general for Pakistan, the advocate general for Pakistan and the state counsel, who requested time from the court to provide details of cases against the PTI chief. Approving their request, the court adjourned the hearing till May 31. In a separate case, the IHC has also declared the detention of PTI leaders Maleeka Bukhari and Ali Muhammad Khan “null and void”. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb has ordered the immediate release of both politicians. The political unrest in Pakistan continues after the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

Further, it is to be noted that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) would be hearing PTI Chairman Imran Khan's pleas seeking interim bail in several cases later in the day, two of which are related to taking out a rally in solidarity with the judiciary and violating Section 144. The case will be heard by Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb. Further, Imran’s lawyer Barrister Gohar said that a request would be filed to exempt the PTI chief from in-person appearance.