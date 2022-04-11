Pakistan: Relief For PTI As Oppn Withdraws No-trust Motion Against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM

In a relief for the embattled PTI, the joint opposition withdrew the no-confidence motion against Mahmood Khan- the CM of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday. This comes a day after Imran Khan was ousted as the Prime Minister after losing the no-trust vote in the National Assembly. While the no-confidence motion against Mahmood Khan was submitted to the KP Assembly secretariat on April 8, it was likely to be moved in the session commencing at 1.30 pm today. At present, PTI has 94 Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) in the 145-member House.

On the other hand, the opposition has only 51 MPAs. Owing to this, speculation was rife that the opposition's sole motive to file the no-confidence motion was to prevent Khan from recommending the dissolution of the KP Assembly. The situation has considerably changed now with KP Governor Shah Farman having announced to quit his post after PML(N)'s Shehbaz Sharif is formally elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. As per reports, the opposition is also planning to topple the PTI-led governments in Balochistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by filing a no-confidence motion in the respective Assemblies.

PTI's woes in Punjab

Earlier, the opposition triggered a change of guard in the Punjab province by filing a no-confidence motion against Usman Buzdar on March 28. A first-time MPA, Usman Buzdar was a surprise pick for the CM's post in August 2018 after PTI formed the government in Punjab with the help of PML(Q) and Independents. Even though Imran Khan described him as 'Wasim Akram plus' and consistently backed him, complaints against his style of functioning have grown manifold over the last few years. In a bid to solicit the support of PML(Q), PTI asked Buzdar to resign and named PML(Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi as his replacement.

While the no-trust motion was rendered redundant, Elahi faces a tough challenge in Leader of Opposition Hamza Shehbaz for the CM's post. While the election was scheduled for April 3, it got adjourned till April 16 in the wake of PTI falling short of numbers. In a big blow for Imran Khan, the rebel PTI group of MPAs led by Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan have decided to back Shehbaz's candidature. In protest against the delay in conducting the CM's election, Shehbaz was "elected" as the Chief Minister with 199 votes in a symbolic session held at a private hotel in Lahore on April 6.