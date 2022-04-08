Pakistan: 'Resort Politics' Prevalent In Punjab As Oppn Plans On Ousting PTI From Power

Trouble for Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is mounting as the opposition in Pakistan is relentlessly pursuing to evict him out of power, not only from the national administration but also from the Punjab Province.

Pakistan's Punjab is witnessing 'resort politics', where opposition parties are moving MPAs to resorts, as they attempt to oust Imran Khan's PTI from power. As per Republic’s sources, leaders of PML-N have also been rushed to a ‘secure safehouse.’

'Resort politics' breaks out in Pakistan's Punjab

Along with the PML-N MPAs in Punjab, the party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz was also present at the resort. Previously Punjab opposition parties had held a consultation session in a private hotel in Lahore on Wednesday after being barred from the provincial assembly. This comes in as opposition parties in Punjab unitedly launched a front demanding a ‘no-confidence motion’ against PTI led ruling alliance in the provincial Assembly. Opposition is seeking the eviction of the government after the incumbent CM already tendered his resignation.

In an attempt to eliminate Tehreek-e-Insaf from power completely, the opposition is planning to hold ‘no-confidence motions’ across all the provinces, where PTI is in power. It is being understood that post-removal of Imran Khan as Pak PM, the united opposition will join forces to oust Khan’s party from power in other provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan. Earlier, determined PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari declared that his party had decided to table a no-confidence motion against all PTI-led administrations.

Will PTI lose government in Punjab too?

In an attempt to mitigate the crisis, the Imran Khan-led government announced the appointment of Omar Sarfaraz Cheema as the new Governor of the Punjab province in Pakistan on April 3 after removing Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar from the post.

The political stir commenced in Punjab as the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Usman Buzdar (incumbent CM who had resigned). The PTI had formed the government in Punjab with the help of PML(Q) and Independents. While the no-confidence motion against Buzdar was previously signed by 122 PML(N) MPAs and six PPP members, the opposition also submitted a requisition urging the Speaker to summon the Assembly session for this purpose.

At present, PTI is the single-largest party in Punjab with 184 MPAs whereas its allies PML(Q) and PRHP have 10 and 1 seat respectively. On the other hand, PML(N) and PPP have 165 and seven MPAs in the 371-member House. While the subsequent resignation of Buzdar has rendered the no-trust motion redundant, it remains to be seen whether the opposition could break the ruling alliance.

