Pakistan Responds To Indian Woman's Allegation Of Indecent Behaviour; 'Looking Into Case'

Pakistan on Thursday said it is looking into the case of an Indian woman who alleged that some senior staff members of the country’s high commission in New Delhi sought sexual favours from her in exchange for issuing a visa to travel to Pakistan.

The spokesperson of Pak's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch issued a statement on Thursday on this matter saying that there is "zero tolerance" for misbehaviour at its foreign missions. "There is zero tolerance for misbehaviour and mistreatment of individuals visiting our Missions," Baloch said in response to media queries about the alleged indecent treatment by officials of Pak's High Commission in New Delhi.

Though Pakistan's Foreign Affairs spokesperson said that the ministry is looking into the case, she expressed her "surprise" at the timing and the manner in which the complaint was raised. "While we are looking into this case, we are surprised at its timing and the manner in which it has been raised. There are robust mechanisms in place for the redressal of all public grievances," the spokesperson said.

Adding further Baloch said that Pakistan attaches high importance to proper etiquette and behaviour towards all visa and consular applicants. "All our diplomatic staff are under strict instructions to conduct themselves professionally," she said.

Notably, it was reported that an Indian woman educationist had levelled serious charges of indecent behaviour and sexual advances by the staff members of the Pakistani mission in India. The incident reportedly took place when the woman visited Pak's mission in Delhi to apply for a visa.

