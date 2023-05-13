Pakistan Restores Mobile Internet Services After Imran Khan Returns To Lahore Residence

Hours after the former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan headed to Lahore, reports emerged that mobile internet services have been restored across the country. According to Pakistani news outlet Dawn, the services were restored hours after the country’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that the internet services won’t be restored till the arrest of the perpetrators of Mayhem. On May 9, PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested by Pak Rangers in the Al-Qadri Trust Case. His arrest led to a riot-like situation across the country, with supporters of Khan creating havoc in different Pakistani cities. Following the mayhem, the Pakistani authorities decided to stop internet services across the country.

According to Dawn, the mobile data services were restored at around 10 pm on Friday. After Khan was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court, the interior minister withdrew his advisory which was issued on May 9. While the internet broadband services were resumed after witnessing a brief blockade, the mobile data service remained suspended. At that time the government claimed that they are making these moves to prevent the spread of misinformation across the country, which might lead to even more chaos.

The constant pressure led to the rollback

Before the rollback, the country’s interior minister stated that the administration is in no mood to lift the suspension yet. “It will take some time to arrest the miscreants who set fire to people’s houses and the internet services might remain blocked till then,” he asserted as per the report by Dawn. However, the government faced immense pressure from several quarters. Earlier, the country’s IT and telecommunication minister had expressed concerns over the prolonged suspension. As per the Pakistani news outlet, the minister approached Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to restore services.

GSMA Asia Pacific head Julian Gorman also wrote a letter to the IT and telecommunication ministry to restore mobile data services. “The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, and is concerned about the impact that the current restrictions are having on citizens and businesses in Pakistan,” Gorman wrote in the letter, Dawn reported. “In today’s digital societies individuals and businesses rely on connectivity for their livelihoods and access to essential services and information, prolonged restrictions can also have far-reaching effects on citizens’ health, education, social and economic welfare,” he added.