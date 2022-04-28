Pakistan Revives 'counter Terrorism Authority' Post Karachi Blast, Assures Stern Action

In the aftermath of the Karachi blast, Pakistan has now decided to activate the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), which remained inactive in recent years. The decision comes after the Pakistan government held a meeting to discuss the country’s stand against terrorism. Pakistan’s newly appointed interior minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday had informed that the Shehbaz Sharif government would take “stern measures” to eliminate terrorism from the country.

He had said that the government would soon convene a meeting to activate NACTA after it remained inactive through recent years. The government has now decided to re-activate its services following the blast that took place in Karachi University premises on Tuesday, leaving at least 4 dead and several others injured.

Sanaullah issued the statement regarding the action against the blast while on a daylong visit to Karachi in the aftermath of a suicide bombing carried out by a Baloch separatist group.

At least 3 out of the 4 victims killed in the explosion are said to be Chinese nationals. Following this, minister Sanaullah said in a statement that the federal government assured the Chinese embassy regarding full cooperation in the investigation into the KU suicide blast. “We will take stern action for the elimination of terrorism,” Sanaullah told reporters as quoted by Arab News.

“NACTA has not performed any work in the last four years. We will soon arrange a meeting between the prime minister and the chief ministers of all four provinces to make it functional again,” he had said according to the reports. According to the minister NACTA, a Pakistani internal security organisation for counter-terrorism will look to stop any such incidents from happening in the future.

3 Chinese nationals killed in Karachi University attack

At least four people were killed on Tuesday in the blast claimed to be carried out by the BLA. Three out of the four were Chinese nationals from the university. According to video footage assessed by the Dawn, a burqa-clad woman detonated herself as a van carrying staff members approached the entrance of the institute.

Two Chinese faculties of the university were also reportedly injured in what seemed like a targeted attack carried out by the militant outfit. Pakistan Foreign Office said that the "cowardly attack was directed at the Pakistan-China friendship and ongoing cooperation."

It is pertinent to note that the BLA, which claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, has repeatedly threatened to launch attacks on Chinese citizens and companies in Pakistan.

The BLA on Tuesday issued a warning to China, demanding Beijing vacate the Gwadar Port in Pakistan. Following this, China's mouthpiece The Global Times also condemned the blast that transpired in Pakistan's Karachi. The Chinese state media outlet demanded the Pakistani side make more efforts to protect the safety of Chinese projects and personnel. The Xi-Jinping-led country also urged the nation under Shehbaz Sharif to address the "root cause of the problem" of terrorism.

