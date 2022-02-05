Pakistan is trying to revive its previous anti-India hatred tactic in order to disrupt communal harmony and promote extremism in India, according to Hudson Institute’s report. For decades, Pakistan’s security apparatus supported jihadi and Khalistani groups that have targetted India, and, therefore, a revival of this activity should be a “source of concern” to the American national security apparatus as well as India’s, said the report. It also noted that a recent arrest in Germany shows Pakistan’s support for spreading extremism in India.

As per Hudson Institute, Jaswinder Singh Multani was arrested last year in Germany by the nation’s authority for allegedly masterminding a blast at Ludhiana court in December 2021. Back then, India had blamed Sikh separatists based in Europe for the attack and alleged that Multani was the mastermind behind the attack. The officials believed that Multani has links to Pakistan and has been involved in the smuggling of arms and ammunition from across the border into Punjab.

Previously, the Indian authorities had accused Jaswinder Singh Multani of “arranging and sending weapons consignments comprising explosives, hand grenades and pistols from across the border with the help of Pakistan-based operatives,” according to Hudson Institute report.

Further, the report claimed that Multani is a leading member of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) movement. The SFJ’s public face, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, also confirmed this fact, revealing a close relationship with Multani. The Hudson Institute said that over the years, Sikhs for Justice has written public letters to Pakistan PM Imran Khan and the Presidents of Russia and China as well, seeking their support against India.

Khalistan activities in North America should be investigated: Hudson Institute

According to the report, the issue of Khalistan may appear to many to be a purely internal issue for India. However, in recent years, an increase in Khalistan-related anti-India activism within the US is occurring as Washington and New Delhi collaborate in confronting China’s rise, especially in the Indo-Pacific. Therefore, the institute claimed that Pakistan, a critical Chinese ally, has a vested interest in weakening the India-US collaboration.

The Hudson Institute report, Pakistan's Destabilization Playbook: Khalistan Separatism within the US, which was authored by a group, emphasises the need for law enforcement in Western nations to be vigilant with respect to Pakistan-backed extremist groups. The Institute said that the activities of Khaslistani groups located in North America should be investigated, within the limits prescribed by law in order to prevent the reoccurrence of the violence orchestrated by the Khalistan movement in the 1980s.

(Image: AP)