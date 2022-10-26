Pakistan Rights Group HRCP Denounces FIR Against Pashtun Leader Manzoor Pashteen

The FIR filed against the leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), Manzoor Pashteen, and 20 other people on grounds of sedition and terrorism have been denounced by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). PTM head Manzoor Pashteen has been charged with terrorism after speaking out against the government's refusal to make arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances crimes. Further, the criticism came as Pashteen was arrested on terrorism-related accusations on Monday, according to the Dawn daily.

Taking to Twitter, the organisation said, “HRCP condemns the FIR against @ManzoorPashteen and 20 others on charges of sedition and terrorism, after he criticised the military at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore.” Further, it added, “The timing of this FIR suggests it is an attempt to warn others against holding state agencies accountable for their transgressions".

HRCP condemns the FIR against @ManzoorPashteen and 20 others on charges of sedition and terrorism, after he criticised the military at #AJCONF22. The timing of this FIR suggests it is an attempt to warn others against holding state agencies accountable for their transgressions. pic.twitter.com/V8KXtbtxMP — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) October 25, 2022

According to the Lahore-based organisation, all people have the right to voice their thoughts and request explanations from any organization or agency that they believe is violating human rights. HRCP claimed, “The FIR must be withdrawn immediately and the use of this tactic stopped.”

PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen booked with terrorism charges

For speaking at the Asma Jahangir Conference at a private hotel in a meeting titled "Reluctance to Criminalise Enforced Disappearance and Arbitrary Detentions," that was even attended by activist Sammi Deen Baloch and former chief minister of Balochistan and chairperson of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, among others, Pashteen was booked with terrorism charges on October 24 by the Lahore Civil Lines police, ANI reported.

Pashteen said during his address that underneath the 'state of exceptions' policy, the national institutions have been responsible for the extrajudicial executions of individuals in the previous Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) tribal territory in northwest Pakistan.

Pashteen highlighted in a tweet that treason and terrorism-related charges had been brought against him. While sharing a copy of the FIR, he wrote in Urdu, "The voices of truth against suppression and cruelty cannot be suppressed with FIRs, jail or propaganda. The solution lies only in the provision of justice," Dawn reported.

Besides this, earlier, Pashteen took part in the demonstrations that were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's several districts after a van driver was killed and two schoolchildren were hurt in a targeted assault in the Swat area of the province.

According to Dawn, thousands of people demonstrated in Mingora, Haripur, and Battagram in support of the Swati people. Outside the press club, owners and teachers from a number of private educational schools in Haripur held a protest. They held signs and banners that called for the assailants to be promptly apprehended and for the peace to be restored in Swat and other parts of KP.

(Image: AP)