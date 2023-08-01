Pakistan Saw 18 Suicide Attacks, With 200 Lives Lost In First Seven Months Of 2023: Report

Pakistan experienced a surge in suicide attacks in the first seven months of 2023, with 18 reported incidents. These attacks have resulted in the loss of more than 200 lives and left over 450 others injured, said a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) released on August 1.

The release of the report coincided with the Monday event where an Islamic State suicide bomber carried out a powerful blast at a political convention held by a hardline Islamist party in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulting in the death of at least 54 people.

In 2022, Pakistan witnessed a total of 15 suicide attacks, considerably lower than the number of suicide attacks reported in the first seven months of this year.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accounts for more than half the deaths

As per the report, the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, previously known as Fata, have been the hardest hit region, experiencing the highest number of suicide attacks in 2023. These tribal areas accounted for half of the total reported suicide attacks. In the nine attacks that occurred in this region, approximately 60 people lost their lives, and more than 150 others were injured.

The deadly suicide bombing in January targeted a mosque in Peshawar, resulting in the loss of more than 80 lives, including dozens of security personnel. The mosque, situated in the highly secure area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's provincial capital, served as the headquarters for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). This attack was one of the most severe incidents faced by Pakistani law enforcers, as it claimed the lives of numerous policemen who were performing their afternoon prayers at the mosque.

However, the July 30 attack during a JUI-F (Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl) gathering in the tribal belt has been the most lethal incident in the region this year.

Mainland KP faced its own share of devastation, with four suicide attacks causing the deaths of more than 110 people and leaving 245 injured. Among them, the Peshawar Police Line attack stood out as the deadliest in the country, claiming the lives of over 100 individuals, the report mentioned.

Balochistan sees an uptick in suicide bombings

During the first seven months of 2023, Balochistan faced a troubling wave of violence, experiencing at least four suicide attacks. These attacks claimed the lives of 14 people and left 27 others injured. Additionally, one suicide attack was reported in Sindh, resulting in the death of five individuals and injuries to 18 others. These incidents underscore the ongoing security challenges and instability in the respective regions of Pakistan.

Pakistan's long history of suicide attacks

Since the mid-1990s, Pakistan has been the target of numerous suicide attacks, most of which were orchestrated by international militant organisations and sectarian groups.

One such tragic incident occurred in November 1995, when terrorists attacked the Egyptian embassy in Islamabad, resulting in the death of 17 people. These bombings were linked to Ayman al-Zawahiri and his Egyptian Islamic Jihad militant outfit.

In May 2002, a suicide bombing on a bus in Karachi claimed the lives of 14 people, including 11 French engineers. Additionally, the US consulate in Karachi faced suicide bombing attacks in June 2002 and March 2006, leading to the death of a US diplomat and several others.

Even Pakistan's high-ranking officials were not immune to the threat of suicide blasts. Former President General Pervez Musharraf and ex-Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz encountered such threats in 2003 and 2004, respectively. However, both officials emerged unharmed from the attacks.

In 2005, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a Pakistani sectarian terror outfit, carried out suicide attacks at the shrines of Pir Rakheel Shah in Jhal Magsi, Balochistan, and Bari Imam in Islamabad. These attacks, aimed at instilling fear and chaos in society, are a grim reflection of the ongoing violence and instability in the region.