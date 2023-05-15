Pakistan SC Accuses Ruling Shehbaz Sharif Govt For 'helping People Jump Court Gates'

As Pakistan spiralled into anarchy with PML-N workers staging protests against the country's judiciary, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Monday, May 15 lambasted the ruling government of Shehbaz Sharif for encouraging them to climb the court's gates and breach the premises. "People are jumping the gates, the government is helping," the Chief Justice of Pakistan was quoted as saying by the Islamabad-based Ary News.

Demonstrations against the Supreme Court of Pakistan broke out after the Supreme Court ordered the "immediate release" of the ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in what was viewed as a setback for the country's anti-graft agency National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Chief Justice of Pakistan ruled that Imran Khan’s arrest was "unlawful" and that the decision of his detention "would be reversed". CJP Bandial noted that the arrest of Khan from the premises of the court by the Paramilitary Rangers was "contempt of court."

So without any investigation into who was responsible for arson on government building or dozens of deaths of unarmed protesters by bullet wounds , around 7000 PTI workers , leadership and our women have been jailed with plans to ban the largest and only federal party in Pak .… pic.twitter.com/7p8uiPaYhc — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 15, 2023

On Monday, Pakistan's National Assembly unanimously adopted a motion to form a special committee to file a reference against the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Bandial in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). The government of Pakistan accused the CJP of "misconduct and deviating from the oath". The motion was brought by Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Dr Shazia Sobia. During the hearing, Pakistan's lawmakers "strongly condemned" the attacks on the Lahore Corps Commanders Jinnah House, Radio Pakistan's Peshawar office, and the loot and arson in different parts of Pakistan by the protesters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI]. The National Assembly passed a resolution for the formation of a five-member committee to file references against judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Pak's FM calls Opp party 'terrorist Organisation', PML-N's Maryam accuses SC of 'arson'

As the protests against the Supreme Court gained momentum, several Pakistani leaders launched scathing attacks against the judiciary. PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz demanded that the Chief Justice of Pakistan Bandial must step down immediately. She said that “free and fair elections are not possible until Umar Ata Bandial remains the country’s top judge”. She went on to add, that the elections in Pakistan "will be held on its scheduled time after you step down,” referring to the Supreme Court's CJP. PML-N's Maryam blamed the Supreme Court for "anarchy" saying: “All of you should be aware that the anarchy and crisis that has taken over the country today, the place of its genesis was not Zaman Park as much as Umar Ata Bandial’s post.”

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari likened the country's largest opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to a "terrorist organisation". PTI has a “last chance” to decide if it was a political party or a terrorist organisation, Bhutto-Zardari asserted. As he addressed the joint session of the Parliament, he blamed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan for the violence that was wreaked across the country following the latter's arrest on May 9. “How can Imran talk about the rule of law when he himself is urging his followers to do such things,” the PPP chairman asked, according to Dawn.