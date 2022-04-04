Pakistan SC Adjourned; To Resume Hearing On Political Turmoil At 12:30 PM IST On April 5

The Pakistan Supreme Court, on Monday, April 3, adjourned the hearing on the case pertaining to the dismissal of a no-confidence vote against Imran Khan and the subsequent dissolution of Parliament by the President on the advice of the embattled Prime Minister. The large bench of the apex court will resume hearing in the matter on April 5, at 12 PM (Pakistan Standard Time).

The bench hearing the matter comprises Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and Justices Ijazul Ahsan, Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Munib Akhtar and Jamal Khan Mandokhail. Before beginning to hear the case, CJI Bandial assured that a “reasonable order” would be issued on the legality of the current political situation in the country.

Minutes of the Pakistan SC hearing on Monday

In the hearing on Monday, the bench inquired as to under which rule did the Speaker give the order (of dismissing the no-confidence motion). The counsel of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other opposition parties informed the Court that the Speaker gave rulings under Rule 28.

At this, one of the Justices- Justice Akhtar- outlined that only the Speaker can give and take back the ruling under the rule mentioned.

"The Speaker can give a ruling in the House or in his office," the judge said, adding that the Speaker gives the Deputy Speaker the authority in writing but the latter can only preside over a meeting of the Assembly.

Requested to wrap up the case and reserve the verdict, the court denied, saying that it has to listen to the arguments of other respondents as well. It is pertinent to mention here that in the hearing on Sunday, the CJP directed all the political parties involved in the process of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly and other political forces to become respondents in the case while directing them to observe the law and maintain peace and public order.

Also, notices were issued to the Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan and the Ministry of Defence Secretary while directing the latter and the Interior Secretary to submit a report regarding the law and order situation.