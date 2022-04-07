Pakistan SC Announces Verdict: No Confidence Against Imran Khan Intact, NA To Be Restored

After five days of hearing, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced its verdict on the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against the country's Prime Minister and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly. The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in its unanimous verdict, upheld that the Deputy Speaker’s April 3 ruling was 'unconstitutional'.

"No confidence motion remains intact", the five-judge said in the verdict. Further, the bench overruled the dissolution of the Assembly, calling the suggestion of Imran Khan to President Arif Alvi as 'wrong' and added, "The Assembly will be restored. The Cabinet will also be reinstated. Imran Khan continues to be the Prime Minister... Caretaker PM null and void."

'National Assembly session scheduled'

Further, a session of the National Assembly was scheduled for April 9, Saturday, at 10:30 AM (PST). "We may call it earlier as well," said Chief Justice Bandial, adding, "No member can be prevented from voting. If the no-confidence motion succeeds, a new Prime Minister will come."

The bench had reserved its order on the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Prime Minister and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly earlier in the day. The five-judge bench had noted that the proceedings in the case were complete and now they had to 'consider the matter.'