Pakistan SC CJI Calls Imran Khan-Oppn Scuffle 'historic Case', To 'wrap Up Case Today'

At the outset of the Pakistan Supreme Court's hearing on the ongoing political crisis, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial opined that the matter at hand is a 'historic case'. Deeming that the legal scuffle between Imran Khan-led PTI and Opposition leaders is of vital importance, the top law officer of Pakistan maintained that the verdict should be passed ex parte and the bench will note submissions of both sides. The statement holds relevance as the Apex Court took suo moto cognisance of the commotion inside the National Assembly on April 3 and even constituted a special bench to evaluate Islamabad's political turmoil.

In a notable declaration, the Chief Justice of Pakistan stated that the bench will end the case by the end of the day and that the decision cannot be made unilaterally. As Pakistan's judiciary is set to decide the fate of Imran Khan, critics have said that his days are numbered.

Contentions before Pakistan's Supreme Court are as follows:

The constitutionality of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The constitutionality of the no-trust vote against Imran Khan.

The alleged involvement of foreign conspiracy and the 'threat letter' as mentioned by Khan during PTI's mega rally. As per Khan, the attempt to quash his government is foreign-funded and supported.

The dismissal of the no-confidence vote session by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser, on April 4.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto's contention that the PTI government committed treason under Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The allegation of treason can solely be validated by Court, as per provisions of law and the crime is punishable only by a death sentence.

Will the Supreme Court of Pakistan wrap up political crisis on day 4 of the hearing?

On April 6 and prior to the hearing, Pakistan caretaker PM Imran Khan urged the Supreme Court to set up a high-powered commission of judges to probe the alleged foreign conspiracy aimed to topple his government. Khan conveyed this in a statement of facts submitted through his counsels before the SC bench that is hearing the dismissal of the no-confidence motion without voting. He recalled that such inquisitorial proceedings were done in the 2011 Memogate case where the PPP government was accused of sending a confidential memo seeking assistance from the US to avert a military takeover.