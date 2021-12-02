Pakistan SC Grants Bail To PTM Leader Wazir In Hate Speech Case After Party's 'power Show'

The Pakistan Supreme Court on Tuesday, 1 December, granted bail to a member of the National Assembly from Waziristan and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohammad Ali Wazir. The three-judge panel headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood had taken up the bail plea of Ali Wazir against the Sindh High Court order rejecting his plea seeking bail after arrest, ANI cited Dawn report. Mohammad Ali Wazir was granted bail after PTM organised a power show for demanding the release of their leader and other workers.

The Sindh High Court had rejected his petition to seek bail, however, other co-accused facing similar allegations had already been released. Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) held a power show demanding the release of Mohammad Ali Wazir, as per the ANI report. The protest organised by PTM witnessed the participation of a large number of people including the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) and Awami National Party (ANP). The provincial president of ANP, Balochistan Asghar Khan Achakzai also participated in the protest.

Bail granted to Mohammad Ali Wazir

The Supreme Court judges in their order stated that the petitioner Mohammad Ali Wazir had been in the prison for almost a year, However, the judges noted that there was no evidence produced before the concerned court, reported Dawn. The judges in the order stated that they had heard lawyers for the petitioner and also the prosecutor General for Sindh Dr Fiaz Hussain Shah. As per the Dawn report, the allegations against the co-accused Noorullah Tarin, Sher Mohammad and others were that they delivered speeches against the state institutions. The petitioner's counsel in the court pointed out that the other two accused had been granted bail. was that the hate speeches were delivered by all of them, but other accused had been granted bail.

The prosecutor general had informed the court that the speech of the petitioner was available on record, while other speeches were not available. The judges in the order stated that in almost one year only the charges had been framed without further proceedings and they granted bail to Mohammad Ali Wazir subject to a surety bond of Rs 400,000. According to ANI, Mohammad Ali Wazir was charged for treason and hate speech against state institutions. The PTM leader, however, denied such allegations and blamed the authorities for having a biased attitude towards minorities. Wazir was arrested on 6 December 2020 on charges of making provocative speeches against state institutions at a public meeting in Karachi in December 2020.

