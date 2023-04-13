The Pakistan Supreme Court in Islamabad issued a warning on Wednesday, stating that the federal government's non-compliance with the April 4 directive to release PKR 21 billion (USD 72 million) to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would be an act of disobedience, reported Karachi-based Dawn news outlet.

“The consequences that can flow from such prima facie defiance of the court are well settled and known,” said an order issued by the Supreme Court registrar in which the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, the finance secretary, and the ECP representatives were asked to appear in chambers on Friday (April 14) at 11:00 am (local time).

The judges made the decision on April 4 after the matter was presented to them in chambers. On Tuesday, the ECP provided documents and reports as required by the April 4 order. According to the court order, anyone who initiates, supports, or urges disobedience or resistance towards the court can be held responsible and answerable.

The order stated that the apparent disobedience may once again jeopardise the timely holding of general elections, which is mandated by the Constitution. It further added that the matter of providing funds for such a crucial constitutional purpose requires immediate attention and takes precedence over taking action against those who may have committed contempt of court.

Pak supreme court summons top officials

As a first step, the order directed the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the next senior official of the central bank to appear in person before the Supreme Court in chambers on Friday.

“The officers are required to bring with them the record and details of all monies whatsoever of the federal government lying with or under the control, custody or management of the bank under any law, rule, practice or agreement.”

The court ordered that the documents should specifically include the terms of the Federal Government Receipt and Payment Rules 2021, with particular emphasis on Rules 3 and 4, among others, which were established under the Public Finance Management Act 2019 and Section 21 of the State Bank of Pakistan Act 1956.

Furthermore, the order instructed the court to issue notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to appear before the court at the same time, along with the finance secretary and the next most senior official of the ministry, who are required to present relevant records and detailed reports before the court. These reports should explain why the court's order has not been complied with, as stated by the ECP.

The court order also directed that a notice be issued to the ECP secretary and director general (Law) to appear in person before the court on the given date. They are required to bring a complete record related to the elections held for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

“You are, therefore, required to comply with the above said Court order in letter and spirit,” the court order said issued.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, set May 14 as the election date for the Punjab Assembly in a judgment. The bench also ordered the ECP to submit a report by April 11, stating whether the federal government had provided the commission with a fund of Rs. 21 billion, and if so, whether the amount was received in full or in part.