Pakistan SC Orders FIR Against Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif In Imran Khan 'assassination Attempt'

Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered Punjab Police to file a case against Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif. According to a report from Sputnik, the court has granted the police chief of Pakistan 24 hours to lodge a FIR in the Imran Khan assasination case. The police reportedly said that the Punjab government was preventing registration of the case. The Supreme Court observed that, "under the criminal justice system, police can register the FIR itself. It’s been more than 90 hours but the FIR has yet to be registered."

The Supreme Court has warned the Punjab Police that if a complaint is not registered against ISI's DG Maj. Gen. Faisal Naseer, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, then the court will take suo moto action. Imran Khan believes that all these people were involved in this assasination attempt against him. Pakistan Army' head General Bajwa has reportedly cautioned people against naming the DG of ISI in the FIR. The Sputnik report also mentions that the Punjab government is unwilling to name the DG of ISI in the FIR. The assasination attempt on Khan's life occurred when the former PM was in Wazirabad, leading his "long march".

Pakistan Army has denied Imran Khan's allegations

Imran Khan began his "long march" after he was disqualified from Pakistan's parliament due to the Tokshakhana case. "IG sahib, you do your job. If someone interferes, the court would interfere in their work," said the chief justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial. "Tell us when the FIR will be registered," asked the chief justice to the Punjab Police's inspector general. "We have spoken to the Punjab Chief Minister regarding the registration of the FIR and he has expressed some reservations," said the inspector general.

Pakistan army's head, General Bajwa has reportedly stated that a FIR can be registered against the prime minister and the interior minister but not against the DG of ISI. The Pakistan Army has denied Imran Khan's allegations and called them baseless. "The baseless and irresponsible allegations by chairman PTI against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for. The baseless allegations hurled at the institution/officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned. No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity," said the Pakistan Army.