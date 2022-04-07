Pakistan SC Reserves Its Order On No-confidence Motion Against Imran Khan, NA Dissolution

The fate of Imran Khan now lies in the hand of the Supreme Court as the bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday reserved its order on the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Prime Minister and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly. The bench noted that the proceedings in the case were complete and now they will 'consider the matter.' The decision of the bench, as per sources, will be announced at 7:35 PM (IST).

'Why is the Opposition reluctant on elections?'

During the hearing, the bench questioned the opposition's reluctance for elections, despite being the one to put forth the demand for the same multiple times before the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government. On this, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif rose up to address the five-judge bench and said, "We want elections after the electoral reforms are brought into effect."

Earlier in the day, CJP had observed, "The election of a new government and Prime Minister is a matter within Parliament. If the no-confidence motion had been allowed to take place, the solution would have come out who would be the Prime Minister".

'Deputy Speaker's ruling violation of Constitution': CJ

"The issue before us is that Article 58 dissolves the Assembly on the advice of the Prime Minister but Article 58 also says that a Prime Minister, against whom a no-confidence motion has been filed, cannot recommend dissolution of the Assembly. We have to look into this matter in the dissolution of the Assembly," Justice Bandial had said as part of his observation and added that the Deputy Speaker's ruling is apparently 'a violation of Article 95 of the Constitution.'

PTI’s lawyer Babar Awan, Speaker’s lawyer Naeem Bukhari, President’s lawyer Ali Zafar, the Attorney General and PPP's lawyer Raza Rabbani were present in the Supreme Court during the hearing.