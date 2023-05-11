Pakistan SC Slams Imran Khan's 'manner Of Arrest'; Court 'disrespected'

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday started hearing into ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest as it ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman at 4:30 pm. Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Athar Minallah on May 11 are hearing PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on May 11 derided the "manner in which" Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) which he noted was, in fact, a national disgrace and insult to Pakistan's judicial establishment. Former Pakistan premier's lawyer Hamid Khan told the court that Imran Khan had come to the Islamabad High Court in order to secure an extension in his interim bail but was arrested, according to Pakistan-based press reports. "Rangers misbehaved with Imran Khan and arrested him," he alleged. CJP Bandial then enquired about the case in which Khan was seeking bail.

"At the time of Imran Khan's arrest, an atmosphere of fear was created. What respect did the court have for the questioner's arrest from the court premises?" Chief Justice of Pakistan Bandyal said.

'Why did NAB take the law in its hand?' CJP asks

Bandyal questioned the "violent detention" of Khan by the Paramilitary Rangers during the hearing. "If the Rangers cover will come to the court, where was the respect?" the infuriated Chief Justice of Pakistan asked. "How is this happening and no one is stopping it?" he furthermore noted. The Chief Justice maintained no one can be arrested from Supreme Court, High Court, or Accountability Court. "Did you respond to the action of NAB?" the Chief Justice of Pakistan Bandyal asked.

"Why did NAB take the law in its hand? It would have been better for NAB to seek permission from IHC registrar," Justice Minallah was reported asking.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar noted that the bench is looking into the contempt of court case. "It has to be seen whether the arrest warrant was executed according to the law or not," Justice Mazhar iterated, adding that the warrant of arrest of Imran Khan is before him. "There is no issue, it has to be seen whether the manner in which the arrest warrant was executed was correct or not," he said. Chief Justice reiterated that everyone "has to follow the law". He then asked if the NAB warrant asked Khan "to appear in person?" Advocate Sulaiman Safdar said that "everyone talks about the rule of law but no one implements it". The bench noted that a pre-arrest bail application could have been submitted as the NAB notice was received.