Pakistan School Principal Arrested For Raping And Blackmailing Over 45 Women In Karachi

In a significant development in Pakistan, regarding the Karachi school case involving the arrest of a principal over alleged rape and blackmail allegations, the investigation officer (IO) revealed on Tuesday that more than 45 women had fallen victim to the accused, according to Geo News.

On Monday, Pakistani Police apprehended the accused principal, who was employed at a private school in Karachi, on charges of allegedly raping and blackmailing multiple women. The principal had employed a disturbing tactic by using closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to blackmail his victims. The police investigation team also recovered 25 such short video clips from his cellphone, reported Geo News.

The scandal came to light after an explicit video featuring the principal and a female teacher circulated on the internet, causing outrage and prompting swift action by authorities.

Sealing of principal's office and remand

Authorities in Pakistan have sealed the principal's office, and forensic examinations will be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the accused, identified as Irfan Ghafoor Memon, has been remanded to jail custody for seven days.

Memon reportedly informed the police that he had rented the school premises in December for a monthly fee of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000. He provided details of the school's staff composition, mentioning approximately 10 female teachers, five male teachers, and around 250 students.

The case was registered at the Steel Town police station based on the state's complaint, and the first information report (FIR) includes charges related to sexual harassment, threats, and blackmail, reported Geo News. The IO stated that the principal would exploit female teachers under the pretext of providing them with jobs and then use compromising videos to blackmail them.

"The accused used to blackmail the women by filming videos," the IO added.

The investigative authorities have taken possession of the DVR (Digital Video Recorder) containing CCTV camera footage as crucial evidence. Additionally, the principal's mobile phone will undergo forensic examination.

Victims Stepping Forward

The IO reported that a victim had contacted the authorities, and her statement would be recorded as part of the investigation. He also disclosed that a high-level committee is overseeing the case.

Furthermore, the IO indicated that information about additional suspects who possess DVRs and compromising videos has emerged. He assured the public that the police are actively pursuing these suspects and anticipate arresting two of them by tonight.