Pakistan Scripts New Narrative On Lahore Blasts Amid Citizen Outrage, Plays Victim Card

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday attempted to play the victim card over the Lahore blasts shifting the onus of the sham on India and accusing it of 'sponsoring terrorism' on its soil. Against the backdrop of the FATF embarrassment, it is not difficult to look through Pakistan's hogwash which sources say the country is peddling against the backdrop of the citizen outrage against the security forces.

In a recent video from the day of the blasts, a Pakistani woman expressed her outrage against the Pakistani security forces saying, "God is watching. On the motorcycle, they took rounds thrice, but no one saw the motorcycle? Inside the motorcycle was a bomb which they threw there and then the motorcycle exploded here. Why have these guys (security forces) parked their car here? To ensure our safety?"

Imran Khan claims India 'sponsored' Lahore blasts

Attempting to play the victim card after its FATF embarrassment, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday accused India of sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan on Twitter. Imran Khan claimed that the blast outside UN-designated terrorist and Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed's residence in Lahore was orchestrated by India. He also sought mobilization of international institutions against India's 'rogue behaviour'.

The Pakistan Prime Minister, however, failed to make any mention of Hafiz Saeed being the prime accused and the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He also ignored that the recent ruling by the FATF which denied taking Pakistan off its grey list, and maintained that the country needs to take coercive steps to curb money laundering and terror financing.

Notably, Imran Khan's tweets came hours after Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf's in a press conference on Sunday claimed to have gathered evidence suggesting the hand of India's RAW in the blast outside Hafiz Saeed's residence.

I instructed my team to brief nation on findings of Johar Town, Lahore blast investigation today. I appreciate the diligence & speed of Punjab Police’s Counter Terrorism Dept in unearthing the evidence & commend the excellent coordination of all our civil & mly Intel agencies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 4, 2021

This coordination led to identifying the terrorists & their international linkages. Again, planning & financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pak. Global community must mobilise int institutions against this rogue behaviour — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 4, 2021

At least two people were killed and 17 more injured in a blast inside a residential area of Pakistan's Lahore on Wednesday. The blast is said to have taken place near a hospital in Johar Town and near the house of UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed.