Pakistan: Scrutiny Of Accounts Linked To Imran Khan's PTI Reveals Irregularities In Funds

In the wake of a no-confidence motion tabled against the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s regime, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revealed certain financial irregularities in its dealings. As an outcome of monetary scrutiny of the accounts linked to PM Khan's political outfit, there emerged large unexplained transactions, as per reports. The misrepresentation of balance comes to the fore days ahead of the crucial no-trust motion proposed by major Opposition parties who are set to decide Khan's fate by April 3-4.

As reported by Pakistani media The Dawn, the ruling PTI is aiming to evade accountability by claiming it was unaware of the accounts' ownership and functionaries. In a written application to the poll body of Pakistan, Khan's political party requested the Commission to 'disown' nearly a dozen bank accounts that had been opened by senior leaders of PTI. In fact, The Dawn mentioned the beneficiaries of said account have served as public office-bearers in the incumbent government.

Election Commission of Pakistan locate irregularities in PTI's accounts

On the other hand, many Pakistani media reports claim these accounts were operated in the absence of knowledge of PTI's finance body, however, the party itself transferred funds into these accounts at irregular intervals. Currently, the ECP is carrying out an investigation into the operations of these accounts, which in turn triggers troubles for Khan as he is already facing an anti-incumbency motion before the National Assembly.

No-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Trouble seems to mount for Khan as the three of the four allies i.e. MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP have voiced their support for the no-trust motion and claimed to vote in favour of the Oppositions' predicament. Imran Khan is the third Pakistan Prime Minister to face the no-confidence motion. Currently, the Opposition requires the backing of 172 in the National Assembly. If they succeed in passing a no-confidence motion against Khan, he will be the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to resign due to a no-confidence motion.

In a bid to showcase PTI's strength geared up ahead of the vote, Imran Khan summoned people to come in large numbers to Islamabad's Parade Ground on March 27. Terming the Opposition's move as that of 'dacoits', PTI said in a tweet referring to Imran Khan, "I want my people to come to Parade Ground tomorrow, tomorrow we will show a sea of people!"

Image: ANI