Following the ousting of the Imran Khan regime, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party workers on Tuesday found themselves in an embarrassing situation after getting into a scuffle at a private hotel. A PTI worker present at a hotel during Iftar got into an argument with dissident lawmaker Noor Alam Khan, which led to a physical fight. According to the video accessed by Republic TV, an elderly man said to be a PTI worker is seen fighting Noor Alam Khan after he allegedly called Khan a ‘turncoat’.

The dissident lawmaker and others were seen indulging in verbal abuse with cuss words against the worker at a private hotel in Islamabad on Tuesday. Noor Alam Khan was at an Iftar dinner along with Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Faisal Karim Kundi, when the elderly citizen confronted him. Said to be a PTI worker, the elderly man accused dissident lawmaker Khan of being a ‘turncoat’ and allegedly threw a bottle at him.

Following this, Khan and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar got into an argument with the man which led to a brawl. It is noteworthy that Noor Alam Khan was among the 20 dissident MNAs who had decided to support the Opposition ahead of the no-confidence motion against former PM Imran Khan. This had led to several PTI workers raising voices and leading protests against their own leaders.

Shehbaz Sharif took oath as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan

It is significant to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, bringing an end to political uncertainty in Pakistan since a no-trust motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan. He was administered the oath of office by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. Sharif secured 174 votes in the National Assembly and was declared as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Imran Khan, who effectively lost the majority in the 342-member Pakistan National Assembly, had dissolved Parliament and called for fresh polls on April 3 after the deputy speaker rejected a no-confidence motion against him. However, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial-led Supreme Court bench in a landmark 5-0 verdict on April 7 struck down the deputy speaker's ruling and ordered the speaker to call a session on April 9 to organise the no-confidence vote. Khan failed to pass his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018 due to defections in his party and cracks in the ruling coalition.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD