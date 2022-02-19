Pakistan Seeking To Discredit LIGP's Statement On 1971 Bangladesh Genocide: Report

In a key development, Pakistan is seeking to 'discredit' a statement issued by the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention (LIGP) in the United States, which reaffirmed the atrocities of the 1971 Bangladesh genocide, ANI reported. On the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War (also known as the Bangladesh War of Independence), the Lemkin Institute had published a statement on December 1, 2021, asking the global community, particularly the United Nations, to promptly acknowledge and recognise the Bengali genocide as a way of paying respect to the victims and holding criminals responsible.

During the 1971 genocide, the Pakistan Army had murdered three million Bengalis as well as raped about 400,000 Bengali women and girls. After the Holocaust, this is considered to be the second-largest genocide, ANI reported.

The discriminatory practices of West Pakistan towards East Pakistan

In addendum, the LIGP's statement has highlighted the discriminatory practices of West Pakistan (which is now Pakistan) toward East Pakistan at the time (now Bangladesh). The policies of West Pakistan were alleged to be intended at undermining East Pakistan's cultural as well as national identity and enforcing a single West Pakistan identity on them. There was a restriction on speaking in the Bengali language, and Urdu was declared the official language, which was followed by brutal persecution and suppression of a linguistic and cultural resistance that had begun shortly after the split.

As per the statement, Pakistan initiated "Operation Searchlight" to adopt genocidal tactics including harsh and widespread physical violence in a bid to silence opposition. Faced with defeat, it massacred tens of thousands of Bengali intellectuals. It is worth mentioning that Journalists, philosophers, poets, musicians, authors, academics, filmmakers, attorneys, physicians, and a slew of other people were among those who died, representing many areas of Bengali identity, ANI reported.

The statement has also denounced the heinous policy of sexual assault against Bengalis, largely on Bengali Hindu women and girls, which included brutal gang rapes, life force atrocities, sexual slavery and torture, as well as forced maternity, among other monstrosities committed by the Pakistani Army and local collaborators.

LIGP's statement lauds Bangladesh govt's efforts to deliver justice to victims

Furthermore, the statement of LIGP also lauded the Bangladesh administration's efforts to deliver justice to victims and hold offenders accountable by creating the International Crime Tribunals of Bangladesh, in order to try Bengali citizens who worked with the Pakistan government to commit horrific crimes.

Meanwhile, Islamabad is apparently attempting to invalidate the accusations contained in the statement in order to encourage LIGP to drop its indictment in view of the Lemkin Institute's statement.

(Image: AP/ representative image)