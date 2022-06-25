Pakistan Seeks Result-oriented Dialogues With India, Asserts Environment 'not Helping'

Pakistan on Friday stated that it would like to have "result-oriented" engagements with India, however, the environment for such discussion is not favourable. According to a report by PTI, Pakistan Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad asserted that it was his country's official stand to have friendly cooperative relations with neighbours including India and to resolve all issues through a 'dialogue' which is result-oriented and meaningful, which can lead to progress on outstanding issues, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes following India's NSA Ajit Doval's recent remark on Pakistan wherein he said, "We would like to have normal relations but tolerance threshold for terrorism is very low. Can’t have peace and war at the choice of our adversary, we will decide when and with whom and on what terms."

We can't have peace & war at the choice of our adversary. If we've to protect our interests, then we will decide when and with whom and on what terms we will have peace: NSA Ajit Doval on Pakistan pic.twitter.com/A2igfsAOn5 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Pakistan reiterates false narratives

The Pakistani official, like foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto, reiterated the age-old false narrative claiming that the environment of discussion has been vitiated by India's action and the onus is on India to create a conducive atmosphere for dialogues between the two countries.

"We have said that the environment for such dialogue is not there, this is what the Foreign Minister (Bilawal Bhutto Zardari) also said recently. The environment has been vitiated by Indian actions, and the onus is therefore on India to take necessary steps to create an environment which will be conducive for dialogue,” Asim Ahmad said, PTI reported.

Another false narrative used by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry official was that of J&K wherein he alleged that India exploits the ploy of terrorism to undermine the legitimate struggle for self-determination of the Kashmiri people and to divert the attention of the international community from its human rights violations in Kashmir. Notably, India has repeatedly told Pakistan that J&K “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country.

Ahmad also added that the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi as of June 17 this year, has issued 495 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the rituals related to the annual death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh from June 21-30. Adding further he said that during the visit, the pilgrims would, inter-alia, go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib, PTI reported.