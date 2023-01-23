Pakistan Sees Massive Power Cuts As Karachi, Lahore, Other Cities Left Without Electricity

Major cities in Pakistan—including the capital Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, on Monday, January 23 plunged into darkness due to the massive power outage. Pakistan's ministry of energy, in a statement, said that the power outage was caused by the system frequency of the National Grid going down at 7:34 am. It added that the system maintenance was in progress and repair work was ongoing to restore the electricity. Cities were left without electricity as Pakistan rolled out a new energy conservation plan amid its increasing economic woes.

“The restoration of grid stations has been started from Warsak and in the last one hour a limited number of grids of Islamabad Supply Company and Peshawar Supply Company have been restored,” Pakistan's ministry of energy tweeted.

System maintenance work in progress

Initial local reports suggested that several cities were left without electricity due to the widespread breakdown in the power system. "System maintenance work is progressing rapidly,” the Ministry of Energy of Pakistan said, according to ANI. The latter quoted the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) as saying that at least two transmission lines from Guddu to Quetta were damaged. Meanwhile, 22 districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, are now without power, Geo News reported.

"There are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city. We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted," said Imran Rana, spokesperson of K-Electric on Twitter.

Pakistan experienced a widespread electricity blackout due to a major power breakdown last year in October. Several cities including the provincial capitals Karachi and Lahore were left without power for more than 12 hours. There was power shredding for up to 12 hours a day even during the holy month of Ramzan as the cash-strapped economy faced a major energy crisis due to the non-availability of fuel for power generation and non-maintenance of some key power plants. Lives of Pakistani people were rendered miserable as the K-Electric (KE) announced a lengthy "load management schedule" with power outages lasting up to many hours in various areas. In Karachi, 3-4 hours of load shedding was done because of a reduction in electricity supply from the national grid by 300MW.