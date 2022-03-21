Pakistan Set To Host 48th Summit Of OIC Amid Sinking Economy, Political Unrest

Pakistan is set to host the 48th summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) of the Foreign Ministers on March 22 and 23 in Islamabad despite political unrest and a plunging economy.

According to Geo News, the OIC-CFM's summit will be conducted with the theme "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development".

Taking to Twitter, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed Foreign Ministers as well as delegations from OIC member states to the summit.

I warmly welcome Foreign Ministers & delegations from OIC mbr states, observers, partners & intl orgs to #48OICCFM in Islamabad. Under overarching theme of ‘Unity, Justice & Development’, OIC-CFM will have wide-ranging deliberations. People of 🇵🇰 are honoured with your presence. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 20, 2022

Furthermore, this conference will be held at a time when PM Imran Khan is about to face a no-confidence motion from opposition parties on March 25, as well as when International Money Fund (IMF) is demanding an explanation from Pakistan on how it plans to fund a $1.5 billion subsidy package promised by Imran Khan.

The lower house of Pakistan's parliament session has been convened by Speaker Asad Qaiser on the request of opposition parties who have submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration on March 25 at 11 a.m. in the Parliament House.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad warned opposition leaders not to interrupt the OIC meeting

In addition to this, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has remarked a day before that the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) conference has been an international event in the nation and that no one could dare to obstruct it, Geo News reported.

He warned opposition leaders on Sunday not to interrupt the OIC meeting in Islamabad, and called it a matter of national security despite the opposition's threat to scupper the high-profile gathering. According to media reports, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad responded angrily to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's threat to stage a sit-in at the National Assembly and prevent the OIC Council of FMs from meeting in the Capital.

Meanwhile, according to Geo News, the IMF has started the seventh assessment of the $6 billion rescue plan agreed with Pakistan in the year 2019 after Imran Khan announced gasoline and power subsidies. Despite a sharp surge in the global oil market, Khan promised a reduction in fuel and power rates.

The IMF also stated that it would want to review the dividend agreements of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) as well as the specifics of the spare cash that the central government will receive from provinces.

Topics OIC members will cover

Apart from these, the OIC said in a statement that the session will cover a wide range of topics, including the operations of the OIC General Secretariat in implementing resolutions embraced on a variety of issues in the Islamic world, which involves Palestine and Al-Quds, as well as developments in Afghanistan.

Many African concerns, such as the crisis in Mali, the Sahel area, and Lake Chad, as well as the situation in Central Africa and the Republic of Guinea, will also be on the summit's agenda, according to the statement.

