Pakistan: Setback For Imran Khan As Shehbaz Sharif's Bail Gets Extended Till April 11

In a setback for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, the Federal Investigation Agency's plea seeking rejection of the bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has been rejected by a court in Lahore. The PTI, led by Imran Khan, had sought the cancellation of Sharif's bail in the money laundering case against the latter. Meanwhile, the court has also summoned Sharif, as well as his co-accused Hamza Shabaz for indictment on April 11.

Speaking to reporters, Sharif launched a blistering attack on Imran Khan and alleged that the country has been in a "war-like situation" under his government. "People are dying due to hunger. Imran Khan-led PTI government kept on playing with law and order of the country. The lies and atrocities by Imran Khan will not be tolerated, and he should be punished for that," Sharif added. Notably, Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis a day earlier as National Assembly Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting.

Pak President asks Imran Khan and Shahbaz Sharif to finalise on caretaker PM

The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) even without considering the rebel PTI parliamentarians. In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion was linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi has asked Imran Khan and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif to agree on the name of the caretaker Prime Minister within three days.

"In case they don't agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the National Assembly," the President stated in a letter. This committee will be composed of eight members of the outgoing National Assembly or Senate, or both, with equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition. The members of the committee will be appointed by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, respectively.

