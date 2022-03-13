Pakistan Sets 3-day Deadline For Afghans To Cross Torkham Border, Based On Identity Cards

Nearly five months after the Taliban government of Afghanistan announced the reopening of the Torkham border for those who possessed travel documents, Pakistan has now permitted Afghan nationals to cross the border to return to Afghanistan on the basis of their national identity cards until Tuesday, a local media reported. Notably, Torkham is a major border crossing between the Pakistani city of Torkham and Afghanistan, located along the Grand Trunk Road on the international border between the two countries. It connects the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan with Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"All have been informed that there is a complete ban on returning to Afghanistan on the basis of Afghan ID cards. So don't come to Torkham to travel to Afghanistan," stated a banner put up at the border by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities in Pashto and Urdu languages, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

The embassy informed Afghan citizens stuck at Torkham, as well as the Chaman border in Balochistan, that they could return to Afghanistan on the basis of only identity cards for the next three days. According to the Pakistani newspaper, the relaxation was made after the Afghan embassy raised the issue with Pakistani authorities, according to a statement posted on the embassy's Twitter in Pashto.

Afghanistan's border with Pakistan at Torkham reopens

Nearly five months after the former president of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani ordered to close the Torkham border, in October 2021, the Taliban government had announced the reopening of the borders for those who possessed travel documents, Xinhua had reported. According to the reports, the announcement was made in view of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's visit to Afghanistan national capital, Kabul that month.

In order to make the announcement, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for Foreign Ministry took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "The Torkham gate is reopened and those Afghans have passport and Pakistan visa can cross the border." In his next tweet, the minister said, "For now, the Torkham route is open only for trucks and those with passports and visas, so those without passports and visas, whether adults or children are not allowed to cross into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI