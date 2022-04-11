Pakistan: Shah Mahmood Qureshi Argues 'won't Accept Govt Brought By Foreign Intervention'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Prime Ministerial candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Monday, addressed the crucial National Assembly as the Imran Khan-led party opted to boycott Prime Ministerial elections. Qureshi announced that his party will boycott the voting to elect a new premier in Parliament minutes after the session commenced to elect Imran Khan's successor.

The former Foreign Minister Qureshi said, "There are two paths before the country. One of slavery and the other of sovereignty." He appreciated ousted PM Imran Khan for trusting him by nominating him and further stated that the constitutional process has to end today as someone will be declared a winner, while the other one will be declared 'free'.

He said, "The joint Opposition, which elected Shehbaz Sharif as the PM face, did not even share the same ideology. People came out in protest across Pakistan on Sunday on the call of Imran Khan."

Concluding his speech, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said before PTI lawmakers staged a walkout, that PTI will boycott the voting to elect the new premier. "We won't accept an illegitimate government which is brought by foreign intervention. We are boycotting and announcing our resignation from National Assembly," he added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were in the race to become the new premier. Sharif was declared the new Pakistan Prime Minister with 174 votes. Ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was also in the race, meanwhile, received zero votes. After being elected as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif thanked the almighty for saving Pakistan.

"Today, the almighty has saved Pakistan and the 22 crore people of the country. This is the first time when the vote of no-confidence motion was successfully passed. The people of this country will celebrate this day," Sharif said.

Imran Khan loses no-confidence motion

Imran Khan was dethroned from the post of Pakistan's Prime Minister through a no-confidence motion after the National Assembly debated for over 12 hours and passed the resolution. Pakistan's joint Opposition secured the support of 174 MNAs in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the required strength of 172 to oust the Prime Minister after a high-octane session and multiple adjournments of the House.