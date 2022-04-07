Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Compares Imran Khan To Hitler; Calls April 3 'a Black Day'

As the Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday resumes the social hearing on the dismissal of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan this week, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif through a press conference has launched scathing attacks on Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of causing destruction in Pakistan. Speaking on the abrupt dismissal of the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly this week, Shehbaz Sharif also said that Imran Khan sabotaged the constitution in the national assembly, and after that, a credible election process is the need of the hour.

Further claiming that the Imran Khan government has brought destruction to the country, Sharif added that the PTI-led government has caused inflation and unemployment to rise further pushing Pakistan in a backward direction and creating an image of the country full of misgovernance, incompetence, and corruption on the global map.

Comparing the Pakistani premier with Adolf Hitler, the opposition leader also said that the Prime Minister shares the same ideals as the Nazi leader. Also, referring to the dissolution of the German Parliament (Reichstag by Hitler in 1933, he said that the same has been done in Pakistan by Imran Khan by taking law and order into his hand.

'April 3 is a black day in Pakistan's history': Shehbaz Sharif

"On April 3, Imran Khan sabotaged law and order and broke the laws. The deputy speaker who was under a stay order for the past two years gave an order for providing an illegal stay order to Imran Khan," Shehbaz Sharif added, calling April 3 a 'black day in the history of Pakistan'.

Notably, the PML(N) leader also said that decisions taken in the National Security Council meeting should be brought in front of the people and expose how the PTI government misused its power. Continuing his fierce attacks on the Pakistani premier, Shahbaz went on to call him a "fraud".

"Imran Khan is an absolute fraud. If we want to save Pakistan, we will have to save the law and order and carry out the elections in a fair manner", he added.

Image: Republic World/AP