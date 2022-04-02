Last Updated:

Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid Says 'situation Will Change Every Hour' Until No-confidence Motion

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the political situation in the country is changing every second and reiterated his support for Imran Khan.

Amid the political turmoil created after the Opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against the embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid echoed that the no-confidence motion was a "foreign conspiracy" and accused the opposition of being a part of it. While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Islamabad, on Saturday, he said that the political situation in the country was changing every second and reiterated his support for the incumbent Prime Minister. 

While bolstering his "friendship" with Khan,  he maintained that PM would defeat the Opposition's no-confidence motion. During the presser, Rashid proposed three options to counter the Opposition's move "against the country". He said that the government must intervene and propose conducting early elections after Ramazan or Haj. In the second option, he said that the parties which played a crucial role in tabling the motion-- PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F, should be banned. Also, he advised the government to start an inquiry against them. Rashid's third option was advice to PTI members: "Resign from all the assemblies."

 "The opposition is stuck. Imran Khan has gained stardom from this fiasco. The PTI government have also some flaws. But I can say for sure that people don't even want to see the faces of the opposition," Pakistan's interior minister said. 

PM Imran will hold office until the country elects a new leader, says Rashid

According to a report by The Dawn, Rashid also said that even if the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan succeeds, the premier will continue to hold office until a new leader is sworn in. Citing Article 94 of the Constitution, he said, "The President may ask the Prime Minister to continue to hold office until his successor enters upon the office of Prime Minister."
As the no-confidence is scheduled to be held on Sunday, April 3, intelligence agencies in Pakistan have sounded a state of high alert amid fears of political violence. The agency claimed that it is possible that clashes between the workers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Opposition on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion. "Though the implementation of counter-strategy will be hard to obtain the motive of keeping the peace, because of direct involvement of the ruling party, the law enforcement agencies have decided to overcome the possible clash between the rival political groups," a senior police official was quoted as saying by the News International.

