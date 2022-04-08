Pakistan: Shielding Imran Khan Backfires For Dy Speaker As Oppn Moves No-confidence Motion

Hours after the Pakistan Supreme Court's verdict kept aside the ruling of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, a no-confidence motion against Qasim Khan Suri was trailed by the Opposition on Friday. The Opposition in its resolution for no-confidence has accused Suri of repeatedly violating the rules, parliamentary practices, democratic norms and traditions and even Constitutional provisions.

'Deputy Speaker acted in partisan manner'

"Instead of performing his role fairly and impartially, the Deputy Speaker has acted in a blatantly partisan manner invariably favouring the Government, especially in passing legislation, and has frequently deprived Opposition members of their inherent, democratic right to speak and voice their views and the views of their electorate," the Opposition noted in its resolution, and for reference, even cited the April 3 ruling of Suri by which he had dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, which it claimed was constitutionally filed by the Opposition, and also granted leave to.

"The Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan vide its Order date 7 April 2022 has declared the said ruling contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect and has set aside the same. The Deputy Speaker has willfully and malafidely subverted the Constitution and his action fails within the purview of Article 6 of the Constitution," the Opposition further noted in the resolution.

No-confidence vote against Imran Khan on Saturday

It is pertinent to mention here that the development comes just a day before the restored National Assembly has been summoned by the Speaker Asad Qaiser under the direction of the 5-member bench of the Supreme Court. The Members of the National Assembly will be voting for or against the motion for the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

In the symbolic and inconsequential no-confidence vote that was held by the Opposition after the dismissal of the motion sans vote on April 3, as many as 195 MNAs cast their votes against Imran Khan, which is well over the 171-vote halfway mark required to dethrone the incumbent Pakistan Prime Minister.