Pakistan Shocker: Husband Flees With 3 Kids After Boiling Wife's Corpse In School Kitchen

In a horrific incident from Pakistan, a mother of six was brutally murdered and boiled in a pot by her husband in the kitchen of a school in Gulshan-e-Iqbal of Karachi in Pakistan. According to a report from Geo News, the woman identified as Nargis was found in a cauldron in the kitchen of a private school in Block 4 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal in Karachi on Friday. The accused fled with his three children. However, raids are underway for his arrest.

According to information from District East SSP Abdur Rahim Sherazi from Geo News, the suspect fled with his three children while the remaining three children are in police custody.

After receiving information from the victim’s 15-year-old daughter, the Mobina Town police arrived at the school and took the victim's corpse for postmortem. Reportedly, Ashiq, the woman’s husband worked as a watchman at the school in Karachi. He lived in a school’s servant quarters. He told police that the school had been closed for about eight to nine months.

Case registered; policy conducts raids

District East SSP Abdur Rahim Sherazi said, “We have three kids with us and they are terrified.” He further told that the children said that their father choked his wife to death with a pillow before boiling her in the pot in front of his kids. He also said that one of the woman’s legs had been cut from the woman's body.

However, the reason behind the woman’s killing is yet to be determined. SSP Abdur Rahim Sherazi said that a case has been registered and raids are being carried out for the arrest of the suspect.

Meanwhile, local media sources told that the accused forced his wife to engage in illicit relationships and when his wife refused to obey his demands, she was brutally murdered.

Violence against women 'endemic' in Pakistan

The incident surfaced after Pakistan witnessed four horrific incidents against women in different parts of the country within a week. This suggests serious rise in crime cases against women.

The Annual World Report 2022 by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) has detailed claims of widespread allegations of extensive rights abuses against women and children in Pakistan. The country is ranked 167th out of 170 nations in Georgetown University's Global Women, Peace and Security Index.

The report further stated that male superiority is the norm in Pakistani society at all levels, yet the survey noted that men's "honour" is extremely fragile, susceptible to compromise, and highly reliant on the modesty of their female counterparts.