Pakistan Shocker: Karachi Court Acquits Woman Seven Months After Her Death

In yet another instance of delayed justice, a woman who has passed away while in prison seven months ago has been exonerated by a court in Karachi. Saima Farhan, a cancer patient remained in prison for almost a year-and-a-half over the alleged involvement in a murder case, ANI cited Geo TV report. The Karachi Court on January 10 has acquitted the 35-year-old woman whose imprisonment began on February 14, 2020.

Saima Farhan was an aalima and had been accused of killing the person whom she taught Holy Quran. She died in prison on June 14, 2021, due to severe abdominal and kidney issues. The jail authorities in the death report mentioned that Saima Farhan was a cancer patient. The defence counsel Muhmmad Akbar Khan and his associate Sheikh Saqib Ahmed stated that Saima Farhan was awaiting her bail and during the trial, she used to ask her about the bail. The defence counsel said that at every hearing, Saima used to ask them, "Wakil sahib, hamein bail kab milegi" when loosely translated to English means, "When will I be granted bail?," ANI cited Geo TV report.

The family of Saima Farhan have expressed that justice has been served and added that they have lost their loved one in the process and it continues to affect them. Saima's siblings have stated that they are poor people and their sister died while suffering in prison and they could not do anything for her as they were "helpless," Geo TV reported. Saima was arrested in February 2020 for allegedly poisoning her neighbour and friend, Rukhsar. Rukhsar had died in a hospital in Karachi, where she was brought after her health deteriorated at her home in Liaquatabad. Rukhsar's mother filed a complaint against Saima and her family members for allegedly poisoning her daughter.

Saima Farhan passes away in prison

Reportedly, murder charges were framed against Saima Farhan on February 6, 2021, and her health condition deteriorated during the court trial. The lawyers filed applications pleading for treatment of Saima and finally, upon court's direction, she was taken to Civil Hospital. The judge in June 2021, ordered the investigation officer to take action against the prison authorities for not referring Saima to Ziauddin Hospital. She was then taken to Civil hospital for abdominal pain, however, she died in prison the next day on June 14, 2021. The trial continued after her death and the judge on January 10 finally acquitted all the accused in the case.

