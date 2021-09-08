'Pakistan Should Respect Will Of Afghans': Maryam Nawaz Slams Imran Khan For Taliban Nexus

Taliban's oppressive regime has been inflicting atrocities on Afghan civilians after its hostile takeover of Afghanistan and Pakistan has been directly supporting the rogue Taliban with manpower and even air force to defeat the Panjshir valley's Northern Resistance Forces.

However, the opposition in Pakistan is not too happy with its Government's support to the Taliban in brutalising the Afghan civilians. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, has criticised the Pakistan Government for its interference in the Afghanistan crisis. She asked the Pakistan Government to respect the opinions of Afghan civilians as the Taliban continues to suppress their rights. Her statements assume significance as ISI Chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed also landed in Kabul unannounced last week instead of any Pakistan diplomat or minister. It was after Faiz Hameed's visit that the Taliban began its offensive on Panjshir with aerial support from the Pakistan Air Force.

'Pakistan should accept the will of Afghan people': Maryam Nawaz

While responding to a query during a press conference on Wednesday, Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) said, "Pakistan must respect the will of Afghan brothers and sisters. As Afghanistan is a sovereign country, Pakistan should not impose its decision on them. We must not interfere in their internal matters. Instead, we must stand with the international community and assist in rehabilitating the Afghan civilians who have been victims of a long-standing war and help them in rebuilding the nation."

As Pakistan has played a huge role in the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan, massive protests took place outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul where thousands of Afghan civilians including women hit the streets chanting slogans of "Death to Pakistan", "Long Live Afghanistan" and "Azaadi". The Taliban's Badri force resorted to indiscriminate firing in the air to disperse the huge swarm of people who were demonstrating against Pakistan outside its embassy in Kabul.

Pakistan Air Force helped the Taliban in aerial bombings on Panjshir valley which is the last stronghold led by Northern Resistance Forces against the Taliban regime. Ahmad Massoud, the leader of Northern Resistance Forces gave out a call for nationwide revolt against the Taliban after which the Afghan civilians in thousands took to the streets to protest against the Taliban.

The Taliban, which had been delaying the government formation due to issues of inclusivity, announced an interim government on Tuesday evening. However, the government was anything but inclusive.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced the government formation and revealed 33 names who will be holding various portfolios in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. However, there was not a single woman included in the newly-announced cabinet. The Taliban went back on its promise to include women in the legislative & governing processes as it unveiled a 33-member team comprising of just men. Moreover, the Taliban has included Sirajuddin Haqqani (US-designated terrorist) in its cabinet. Sirajuddin Haqqani, leader of the Haqqani Network is on the FBI’s most-wanted list for terrorism and will serve as acting interior minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has been facing a ghastly situation since the Taliban took over Afghanistan after its government collapsed. Since then, people have been desperately trying to flee from the country, fearing the deteriorating situation under the Taliban's control. The Taliban have been imposing strict restrictions against the citizens and committed atrocities against them despite their promises of respecting the will of the civilians, women and minorities.

Image: AP