Pakistan: Sindh Announces Pay Cuts For Govt Employees Who Refuse To Wear Face Masks

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, Pakistan's Sindh province has announced salary cuts for government employees who refuse to wear masks. The directives were issued on Sunday, January 16, by the Sindh government stating all government officials and employees who do not wear a face mask will have one day's salary deducted, news agency ANI reported citing Geo News. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the provincial coronavirus task force at the CM House, during which he announced that officials who do not wear masks will be fined.

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly across Pakistan, with a positivity rate of 70% in patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Sindh health department, the positivity rate has reached 35% in the province. It further stated that as many as 6,124 tests were conducted in Karachi in the last 24 hours, with 2,412 of them testing positive for the deadly virus, as per the Pakistan news outlet. Despite the worrisome increase of COVID-19 cases, the Sindh government has opted to keep educational programmes going in the state, the report stated.

Mithi (Jan 16): Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with party leaders and workers at Mithi. pic.twitter.com/LsyWaxczvB — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) January 16, 2022

Pakistan prohibits meals and drinks on domestic flights

In view of the worsening COVID situation, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) convened a meeting of provincial ministers of health and education on Monday to decide the fate of educational activities across the country. The NCOC has also decided to prohibit meals and drinks from being offered on domestic flights with effect from January 17, Geo News reported. Earlier this month, the Sindh government claimed that 50% of COVID-19 cases in the province are of the Omicron variant, with Karachi being the worst affected.

28% of Pakistani believe pandemic is over: Survey

It should be mentioned here that 28% of people in Pakistan believe the pandemic is over, as per a recent survey conducted by a market research firm. The survey, titled ‘COVID-19: Will The Pandemic Ever End and How Will We Know?' was conducted by Ipsos. The poll was conducted in 34 nations, and it was found that in Pakistan, 28% of individuals believe that the COVID pandemic is over, compared to 9% in other countries, ANI reported, citing Dawn.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Pixabay/@SindhCMHouse