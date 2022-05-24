Pakistan: Sindh Government Imposes Section 144 In Light Of Recent Terror Attacks

Following a rise in terror attacks in Pakistan's Sindh, the government imposed Section 144 across the province on Tuesday, May 24. Section 144 will remain in effect in Sindh province for at least 20 days. For the 20-day period, the administration has placed a ban on all types of public gatherings including events and rallies that have more than four people in attendance, ANI reported, citing The Express Tribune. The latest development came in light of a series of terrorist attacks that have been witnessed in Karachi in recent weeks.

The statement issued by the government said that the administration will take action in case of violation of Section 144. The decision of the Sindh administration comes a week after a bomb blast took place in the Khardar area of Bolton market. Earlier on 16 May, one woman was killed and about a dozen others were injured, including three police officials, in a bomb blast that took place in the Khardar area of Bolton market in Karachi.

Terror attacks in Pakistan

According to officials, a police vehicle had been targeted in the attack and police officials injured in the blast included an assistant sub-inspector (ASI). All the people who had been injured in the attack had been taken to a nearby hospital, Geo News reported. At the time of the blast, the deceased woman was travelling in a rickshaw with her child. The deputy inspector-general had said that the attack was being investigated and police will work to arrest the people behind the attack.

Earlier on 12 May, one person died and 13 others were injured in a bomb explosion that happened in the Saddar area. According to the police, the vehicle of the Pakistan Coast Guards was a possible target. Earlier in April, four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed while four others were wounded in a car explosion on the campus of the University of Karachi. The Counter-Terrorism Department said that the attack was carried out by a burqa-clad woman and was a suicide attack, Geo News reported. The explosion took place near the Confucius Institute at Karachi University.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @RadioPakistan/Twitter)