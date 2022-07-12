Pakistan Smuggling Narcotics In Punjab To Fund Terrorism In J&K: Intelligence Sources

Pakistan intelligence agencies have been working with terror groups on a “kill two birds with one stone” strategy to smuggle weapons and narcotics into India through the same routes, Republic has learnt through intelligence sources. Agencies suspect that the consignment is then divided into two parts: weapons for terrorists and narcotics for smugglers.

Arms and weapons meant for terrorists are given to those active in Jammu and Kashmir while narcotics are handed to gangsters and smugglers in Punjab for sale, and then the money is minted for fueling terrorism.

Agencies also suspect that the recent incident of 16kg drug bust in Dina Nagar is one such example where drugs were given to Punjab-based gangsters or dealers while weapons were handed over to J&K-based terrorists to carry out terror strikes.

Agencies say it is highly possible that the consignment was dropped along the line of control somewhere in the Rajouri district of Jammu.

Pakistani drone spotted in J&K's Samba

Last week, the security forces spotted a Pakistani drone in the Samba International border area, flying in Chiliyari village of the Jammu division late at night. The drone was flying at a height of about 500 meters for around 12 minutes in the border village of Samba district. After hovering for a while, it flew back to Pakistan's side.

The security forces launched a search operation pertaining to the drone sight in the wee hours of July 04 to check if any packages were dropped in the Indian territory. This was the second such drone sighting in the Samba district in a month. Back in June, a drone was spotted in Soonura-Ghagwal village of Samba.