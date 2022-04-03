Pakistan Speaker Dismisses No-trust Vote Against PM Imran Khan Without Voting In Assembly

In an unexpected turn of events in the Pakistan National Assembly on Sunday, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser disallowed the no-confidence motion against incumbent PM Imran Khan, calling it unconstitutional. Citing reasons for waiving off Opposition's demands to oust Khan, the Deputy Speaker declared the no-trust motion against the Constitution of Pakistan and is corrupted with elements of foreign entities.

Addressing the Assembly during the so-called Question and Answer round, the newly inducted Law Minister Fawad Hussain iterated the foreign conspiracy theory as devised by Khan during PTI's mega rally.

"Unfortunately, this is an effective operation for regime change by a foreign government. People of Pakistan should first be told whether the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister is justified and under any undue coercion from abroad," the Minister said.

Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry presents arguments

Advocating his stand, Hussain also said that it is the basic duty of Pakistani, as provided under Article 5(1) of the Constitution, to be loyal to the State.

"Article 5(1) 5. (1) Loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every citizen. This is effective operation of region change with the instigation of a foreign government," he outlined.

Amid sounds of displeasure, the Minister continued to advocate for the PTI-led regime, he said, "We want to know if Pakistan's government can be changed. Are we beggars as said by the Opposition leader? This drama cannot go on," he said.

He claimed of a foreign hand behind the push to oust Imran Khan and dubbed the constitutional procedure of a no-trust motion as an element of a larger conspiracy.

Dubbing the no-trust session against Khan as a fight for Pakistan's democratic set up, the Minister lashed out at the Opposition for continuing something triggered by foreign bodies.

Why is Imran Khan not removed?

It is pertinent to mention that the matters in the purview of the National Assembly are solely and legally at the discretion of the Speaker of the House and not even Pakistan's Supreme Court has jurisdiction over such matters unless constitutional irregularities have been noted.

In the case at hand, a motion set out in the Assembly was dismissed by the Speaker owing to breaches to the constitution. As per PTI members and Khan-led Cabinet, the 69-year-old cricketer turned politician had mentioned a 'threat letter' and termed it as a part of foreign conspiracy to remove him because of following an independent foreign policy.

After having named the United States behind the letter, Khan later clarified that it was a 'slip of the tongue'.

However, an alert US responded to speculations and the accusation levelled by Khan. "There is no truth to these (threat letter) allegations. We are closely following developments in Pakistan. We respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law," said a US State Dept spokesperson.