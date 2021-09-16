Pakistan Spooked After ISI Terror Module Busted In India; Resorts To Old Lies

A spooked Pakistan, that has been at the centre of the devious terror module targeting multiple locations across India, released a statement on Thursday, distancing itself from the three-state terror plot.

Responding to media queries regarding the terrorist operation linked to Pakistan's ISI, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad rejected the 'unfounded allegations' and called them a smear campaign against Pakistan. Denying any links with the terror plot that also involves Dawood Ibrahim's terrorists, Ahmad called it false news peddled by the Indian media.

The spokesperson said the terror module has come to light shortly after Pakistan released a dossier containing so-called 'evidence' of India's human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, terming it a desperate bid to 'create a diversion.'

Earlier this week, the Delhi Police Special Cell busted a Pakistan-organised terror module and uncovered various evidence proving that the Imran Khan government, with the help of the terrorists and underworld, was planning a re-run of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in the country.

From the evidence collected so far, a striking similarity has emerged not only in the scope and modus-operandi of the foiled attack but also in the terror factories in Pakistan that were used for logistical purposes.

The two Pakistan-trained terrorists who were taken to Pakistan via Muscat before becoming a sleeper cell in India were trained at Thatta, in the same training camp as Ajmal Kasab, sources have said.

Pakistan-Dawood terror plot

The terror attacks were planned in 3 populated cities during the ongoing festive season, with the whole operation being coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim's brother - Anees Ibrahim. Two arrested terrorists named Osama and Zeeshan had been trained in Pakistan and were working under the instructions of the ISI to operate the terror plot, the police revealed. They had been tasked with conducting a reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and UP for placing IEDs for the blast, they added.

Uttar Pradesh ATS who was also coordinating with Delhi Police in the investigation revealed that 1.5 kg of RDX was recovered in Prayagraj during a raid, which could have caused huge casualties. According to the ADG, those arrested were highly radicalized and had dangerous plans of attack.

Around was found with the terrorists suggesting that they were planning a large gathering area blast. Of the six arrests, one was nabbed from Kota, two were arrested in Delhi, and three were from Uttar Pradesh with the help of UP ATS. The terrorists continue to be interrogated by the Information Bureau for more information on the plan.

The names of the arrested include Jaan Mohammad Shaikh alias Sameer Kaliya, Osama a.k.a Sami, Zeeshan Qamar, Mohd Abu Bakar, Mohd Amir Javed and Moolchand a.k.a Saaju and Lala.