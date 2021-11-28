Pakistan: Students Protest Against Govt In Angst Over Teacher Shortage In North Waziristan

A group of students from a government school in the North Waziristan district of Pakistan, staged a protest against the unavailability of teachers in the area. The protests were staged highlighting the acute shortage of teachers in the area. As per ANI, the students insisted that if their demands were not met, they threatened that they will prolong their protest and hold a sit-in on the important Razmak-Miranshah road.

The students expressed their anguish against the PM Imran Khan government and demanded that the teachers should be posted to the schools as soon as possible. As per an ANI report, citing the Dawn, during the protest, the students donning the black militia school uniforms rallied outside the school building.

The majority of the students were wearing plastic slippers, while a couple were barefoot, indicating their financial plight. Students yelled slogans against Pakistan's education department for not sending teachers to the school, which has only two teachers for 325 students, including 125 girls, as per local media reports. "Despite cold weather conditions we come to school from distant areas, but a shortage of teachers is wasting our precious time," a student told local media, as reported by ANI.

Karachi among other cities face severe LPG gas shortage

The Pakistan government led by Imran Khan has found itself in immense trouble as multiple issues have encased the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government amid rising inflation and economic crises. Amidst all this, Pakistan is also going through a severe gas crisis.

As per reports from the local media, the Gas crisis in Karachi and several other states have escalated, as 75% of residential areas face the crunch. An ANI report cited The News International, which reported that 75% of areas of Karachi have been severely affected as the city deals with a major crunch in gas supply. The commoners have been suffering as the gas supply often goes out throughout the day and is cut during the meal hours mostly.

The tension among the commoners rise further as the prices of gas cylinders have rocketed sky high amid the ongoing shortage. Moreover, the prices of refilling the LPG cylinders have risen exponentially too.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: AP