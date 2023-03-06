Pakistan Suicide Blast: At Least Nine Policemen Killed And 11 Injured In Bolan Bombing

A bomb explosion in Pakistan's Bolan on Monday killed at least nine people, all of who served as the personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary. According to Pakistani news outlet Dawn, which cited the police, 11 other people sustained injuries in the attack. Confirming the death toll, Kachhi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahmood Notezai told the outlet that the blast took place on the Kambri bridge, which is situated near the border of Sibi and Kachhi.

Preliminary proof shows that the attack was orchestrated by a suicide bomber. However, the exact details of the blast remain unclear for now and will be ascertained following a thorough investigation. Notezai also revealed that the wounded victims were taken to a hospital located nearby as security and bomb disposal teams rushed to the scene of the explosion.

Balochistan CM denounces the attack

Furthermore, he said that the area has been cordoned off as authorities investigate the attack. Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, expressed grief over the loss of lives, and condemnation for the perpetrators of the attack. He said that those who waged the attack did so because they wanted to create an atmosphere of unrest and turmoil in the region. “All such conspiracies will be made unsuccessful with the public’s support,” the chief minister said in a statement.

Sending condolences to the families of the victims, Bizenjo vowed: “The martyred’s sacrifices will not go to waste."

Earlier in February, another blast rocked Pakistan's Balochistan province, causing the death of at least four people. The explosion occurred due to an explosive device that was affixed to a motorbike. At least 14 people were wounded due to the blast inside a market. The attack was sharply condemned by Bizenjo, who called the perpetrators the "enemies of humanity." “Those who shed the blood of innocent people are enemies of humanity. Terrorists are creating uncertainty to achieve their evil goals. But we won’t allow anti-state elements to succeed,” he said.