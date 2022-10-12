Pakistan Summons Indian Charge D' Affaires Over Separatist Leader Hurriyat Leader's Demise

On Tuesday, Pakistan asked for the Indian Charge d' Affaires upon the alleged death of separatist Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmad Shah in custody, who is the son-in-law of late pro-Pakistan Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Besides this, Pakistan has also lodged its strong protest over the death. A few days after being admitted to the hospital under the Delhi High Court's instructions, Shah, also known as "Altaf Fantoosh," passed away at the age of 66 on Tuesday at the AIIMS in New Delhi from cancer.

The Foreign Office claimed in a statement that the Indian government not only failed to provide adequate medical care to Shah who was suffering from renal cancer but also created inordinate delays in his hospitalisation and essential diagnostic tests”, PTI reported. It urged the Indian government to launch an immediate investigation into his killing and prosecute those accountable.

It is pertinent to mention that the separatist leader was detained in the Tihar prison after being detained in the year 2017 together with six other people in a terror funding case.

Altaf Ahmad Shah was diagnosed with cancer in September

Altaf Ahmad Shah, a well-known politician from Kashmir who ran an anti-Indian campaign, passed away while being held by the police, his family said on Tuesday. He was diagnosed with cancer while he was being held this year. Shah's daughter Ruwa said in a tweet on Tuesday that her father passed away "as a prisoner."

According to the DW report, in September, Shah received a kidney cancer diagnosis. Further, He was transferred to the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi as a result of public pleading from his family.

Shah later testified in court, according to the PTI, that the hospital lacked the necessary resources to treat kidney cancer. His daughter said that Indian officials had kept him in an inadequate medical facility. Following this, the Kashmiri leader was once more relocated, this time to India's premier medical institution, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, after the Delhi High Court intervened to guarantee Shah received "appropriate treatment."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif expressed his condolences on Shah's passing on Tuesday.

