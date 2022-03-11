Pakistan Summons Indian Charge D'Affaires, Demands Answer On Alleged Airspace Violation

In yet another attempt to play the victim card, Pakistan's ISI on Thursday claimed that India violated its airspace and said that a 'high-speed flying object' launched from India crashed in Pakistan. Following this, Pakistan has summoned India's Charge d'Affaires and conveyed its strong protest over the alleged unprovoked violation. Pakistan’s Foreign Office claimed that the flying object caused damage to civilian property and also put human lives on the ground at risk.

Pakistan summoned India's Charge d'Affaires and sought a thorough and transparent investigation on the alleged airspace violation by an Indian-origin “super-sonic flying object”. “The Indian diplomat was told about the alleged violation of airspace by the “super-sonic flying object” which entered into Pakistan from ‘Suratgarh' in India at 6:43 PM (local time) on March 9”, the Foreign Office said in a statement issued after midnight.

Furthermore, Islamabad claimed that the object later fell on the ground near Mian Chunnu city in Pakistan's Punjab province at around 6:50 PM on the same day. It claimed that the fall caused damage to the civilian property. “The Indian diplomat was conveyed that the imprudent launch of the flying object not only caused damage to civilian property but also put at risk human lives on ground,” the Imran Khan-led government's Foreign Office said.

It also said that the flight path of the object endangered several domestic/international flights within the Pakistani airspace. It claimed that the incident could have resulted in a serious aviation accident as well as civilian casualties. However, there was no immediate reaction from the Indian side. Pakistan asked India for a thorough investigation into the matter and demanded that the outcome be shared with it.

India fired 'flying object- probably a missile', claims Pakistan

On Thursday, while addressing a press briefing, the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Babar Iftikhar said that a 'high-speed flying object' from Sirsa in India crashed in Mian Chunnu in Pakistan. "It violated Pakistan airspace. It fell and damaged civilian property," he said, adding that the incident could have resulted in civilian casualties. He further said, "Whatever caused this incident, it is for India to explain. We will not comment on this. There is a lot of explanation that needs to be given."

Underlining that a forensic examination was underway, Pakistan's DG of Inter-Services Public Relations said, "It was a supersonic object, probably a missile but unarmed." Meanwhile, a Pakistani journalist at a local media took to his official Twitter handle to spread fake news of 'India firing a missile'.

Image: AP